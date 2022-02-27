The Astoria boys basketball program came within three seconds and one 3-pointer from winning its first state playoff game since 2016, but Woodburn made just enough free throws at the end for a 57-55 win Friday night in a play-in qualifier at the Brick House.
The Bulldogs were 2-of-6 at the free throw line in the final 35 seconds, while the Fishermen missed a couple open looks that could have either tied or won the game in the last 24 seconds.
“I thought we played really well, but (Woodburn's) quickness really bothered us,” said Astoria coach Kevin Goin, whose team finishes 11-12 overall. “I can't fault our effort. It was a long season, and we played well and made some great strides.”
In his final game for Astoria, senior Colton McMaster led the Fishermen with 23 points, followed by Owen Williams (12) and Niko Boudreau (11).
Woodburn's Spencer Karsseboom (20 points) hit a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs an eventual 43-35 lead late in the third quarter, but McMaster closed the quarter with a 3-pointer to force a 43-43 tie.
Astoria's last lead of the night came with 2:46 left in the game, when McMaster scored on a layup.
In his 57-game high school career, McMaster scored 939 points, fifth all-time on Astoria's career scoring list. (Players in front of McMaster played between 74 and 116 games).
Although he played in fewer varsity games than most, McMaster finished as Astoria's all-time leader in average points per game, with 16.44 per contest. Dave Romppanen averaged 15.77.
The only bad news for the Bulldogs — their next game is at No. 4-ranked Seaside (Friday, 7 p.m.). The Gulls are 18-6 overall, while Woodburn is 5-7 over its last 12 games.