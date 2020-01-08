Warrenton put up a strong battle for over three-and-a-half quarters Tuesday night at Yamhill-Carlton, before the Tigers were able to pull away for a 63-56 nonleague boys basketball win.
“They are good,” said Warrenton coach Nate McBride, whose team drops to 4-7. “It was a three- or four-point game until late. They shot lights out.”
Yamhill held leads of 28-27 at halftime 45-43 after three quarters.
The Tigers outscored the Warriors 18-13 in the final period, helping Yamhill improve to 8-4.
Austin Little scored 22 and Dawson Little added 14 for Warrenton, while the Tigers countered with freshman Moroni Roberts (17 points) and Trey Richmond (16), with Sam and Spencer Horne scoring six points each.
