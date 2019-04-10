Astoria's team score of 346 was good enough by 25 strokes to defeat Tillamook in a Cowapa League boys golf match Tuesday at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.
The 346 to 371 victory was Astoria's third straight match win.
Tillamook's Kellen Stanley won medalist honors with a 78, edging Astoria's Dylan Altheide-Nielson, who had an 80.
Rounding out a consistent round for the Fishermen were Connor Long with an 84, followed by Josh Olson (89) and Jacob Ficken (93). Astoria's Taylor Palmberg was on pace to shoot an 83, but an error at check-in disqualified his score.
“The guys are coming into their own at the right time,” said Astoria coach Peter Roscoe. “We have three matches next week. By then we should have a great sense of where we stand heading into the league championship and districts.”
Specifically, “I'm looking forward in particular to our head-to-head with Valley Catholic (April 18),” he said. “I think preseason, everyone would have predicted them to be an obvious winner. But our guys have developed a real sense of confidence and consistency that could end up being a factor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.