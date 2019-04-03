Two strokes were all that separated the Astoria and Banks boys golf teams Tuesday at Quail Valley Golf Course, where the Braves hosted the Fishermen in a Cowapa League dual match.
Astoria finished with a 364 to edge the Braves (366) in the team scoring.
Aaron Brown of Banks was medalist with an 81, ahead of Astoria's Dylan Altheide-Nielson and Liam Birr of Banks, who both shot 88.
Astoria's Taylor Palmberg carded an 89, followed by Josh Olson (91) and Conner Long (96).
Astoria coach Peter Roscoe said, “The pivotal holes for us were the long, tough par three 13, where both Dylan and Taylor made pars, and the long finishing hole, 18, where Taylor made a great up and down for par and Dylan hit a spectacular fourth shot from 123 yards to within a few feet and canned the putt for bogey.”
Long and Olson “made up for bad tee shots by having a strong enough short game to go bogey, double bogey,” Roscoe said. “We were down at the turn, but those two holes made up enough strokes to turn the tide and get us the victory."
The other Banks players, Isaak Turner and Jake Walters, had 98 and 99, respectively.
“I was proud of the guys for hanging in there and not giving up after a hiccup on 17 for our whole team,” Roscoe said. “We scored 20 on the final hole, while (the Braves) struggled with 24 shots, nudging us ahead.”
