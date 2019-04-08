The Astoria boys golf team beat a field of six other teams by 12 strokes at the Astoria Invitational, held Thursday at Astoria Golf & Country Club.
Chase Elliott of Scappoose fired a 72 to take medalist honors, followed by Ilwaco's Blake Kukula with a 73.
Astoria's entire team carded rounds in the 80's for a 344 team score, edging Scappoose (356) in the team standings.
The Fishermen were led by Dylan Altheide-Nielson's 84, followed closely by teammates Connor Long (85), Josh Olson (86) and Taylor Palmberg (89).
“My top three guys all had personal bests today, and Taylor was right there if he just eliminated mistakes on nine and 18,” said Astoria coach Peter Roscoe. “This team is getting fired up. They have reached a real tipping point and are beginning to build a sense of confidence in their own ability that is crucial to moving forward in the game of golf.”
He added, “It is a real delight to see the spark in their eyes. From here on, we just have to stay in the moment and not get ahead of ourselves. If we can do that, I know that we are a team that shouldn't be taken too lightly. Anything can happen in golf. When a guy starts shooting 38-39 on nine holes and starts to erase some doubts, good things can start to happen. You just have to stay out of your own way.”
Other teams competing were Tillamook (364), Banks (368), Molalla (376), North Marion (399) and Warrenton (461).
Astoria is scheduled to compete today in a league match vs. Tillamook, also at the Astoria Country Club.
