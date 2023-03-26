Not since 2007 had Astoria defeated Seaside in a boys golf match.

But Astoria's long losing streak in the Clatsop Clash is over, as the Fishermen scored a rare win over Seaside last Thursday at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.

