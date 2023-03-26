Not since 2007 had Astoria defeated Seaside in a boys golf match.
But Astoria's long losing streak in the Clatsop Clash is over, as the Fishermen scored a rare win over Seaside last Thursday at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.
Astoria’s Ian McHone shot an 88 over 18 holes, leading the Fishermen to a 381 team score for a nine-stroke victory over Seaside (390).
Fighting the wind and rain for most of the day, Astoria’s next three golfers finished in the 90s — Dietrich Allen (95), Tayden Cole (99) and Jake O’Connor (99), with Will Laman (114) rounding out the Astoria scores.
“I am very happy for my guys, who have been working hard to sharpen their games,” said Astoria coach Peter Roscoe. “While the overall results may not seem impressive since no one broke 80, the consistency of our team won out in the end.”
Seaside’s Alex Arden was medalist with an 86, and he was followed by Madden Wunderlich (94), Ruger Thompson (104) and Diego Sanchez (106). Carter Perrigo (112) rounded out the Seaside scores.
“Alex had a good round today and continues to improve,” said Seaside coach Jim Poetsch, but “Astoria was able to handle the cold weather much better than we were today.”
He added, the Fishermen “pretty much avoided the blowup holes, while we had 10 holes of quadruple bogey or worse. We won’t win any tournaments scoring like that.”
Roscoe said his golfers “were thrilled to have won the match in tough weather conditions, and are looking forward to more practice and matches. If everyone can improve as much as they have since practice began and the team as a whole can all shoot in the 80's, which is a possibility, then we could be very competitive this year.”
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
