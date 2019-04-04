The District 1/4A region has been on an amazing run in boys golf.
Every year since 2014, the state champion of Oregon 4A boys golf has come from District 1.
In 2014 and 2015, it was Seaside. Crook County won the title in 2016, Scappoose in 2017 and Valley Catholic won the 2018 state championship.
The OSAA realignment has moved Crook County and Scappoose to the 5A level, but the district could be as good as it has ever been at the top, with Seaside making a strong run at its third state title in six years.
So for the rest of the teams in the district, they take what they can get.
Included in that group is Astoria, which is doing its best to stay competitive in the top 4A district in the state.
Head coach Peter Roscoe brings back several returners, with promising numbers at the freshman level.
“Taylor Palmberg, Josh Olson, Conner Long and Dylan Altheide-Nielsen are back, and there’s five or six who decided not to return, so we’re trying to fill in with Aaron Rickenbach and Jacob Ficken,” said Roscoe, in his second year as the Astoria coach. “The rest of the guys are all new.”
Long, Olson and Palmberg are seniors, while Altheide-Nielsen is a junior.
The junior varsity golfers are “mostly freshmen,” he said. “I have a lot of hope for them. They’re really enthusiastic, and they’re already getting to be good putters, even though they’re beginning golfers. And if you can putt, you can win.”
As for the district, “Seaside just has a wealth of talent on their team,” Roscoe said. “Their best player is probably Carson (Kawasoe), a freshman. He’s a four-handicap. Then they have Curtis Kunde, a sophomore. I’m guessing they’re the two best players on the team, and they’ll be going to state.”
