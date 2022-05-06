The top two teams in District 1 4A boys golf will be the two schools that will be dropping to the 3A level next school year.
Banks was team champion of this year’s district tournament with a 649 two-day team score, ahead of second place Valley Catholic (674). Tillamook (728) was the district’s third and final state team qualifier, while Seaside placed fourth with a 765.
The two-day tournament concluded Thursday at Quail Valley Golf Course. Other teams competing included Molalla (787), Madras (792), Astoria (814), North Marion (838) and Estacada (985).
Individually, Seaside’s Carson Kawasoe shot the best round on Day 2 (72) to finish with a final round 148, one stroke behind the 147 posted by Aaron Brown of Banks and Tillamook’s Elliot Lee.
In a three-hole playoff, Lee sank a 25-foot birdie putt to claim the individual title. Valley Catholic’s Ryoma Lane (154) finished fourth and Massimo Cereghino (159) of Molalla fifth. Kawasoe and Cereghino qualified for state as individuals.
Judd Field led Astoria with a two-day score of 193, followed by Ian McHone (199).
“Carson put forth a great effort today,” said Seaside coach Jim Poetsch. “He lipped out an eagle putt on 17 that would have put him in a playoff. He also birdied the last hole,” finishing with two birdies on the last three holes for the second day in a row.
“His main goal was a state tournament berth, and he took care of that,” Poetsch said. “All five of our guys scored better today, under much worse conditions. I look forward to watching these three sophomores, along with a few more rapidly developing players we left at home, over the next few years. We have the potential to be pretty good.”
He added, “I wouldn’t doubt that today’s final foursome ends up at the top of the leaderboard at state. It is as talented a foursome as I’ve ever seen in the Cowapa League.”
Astoria coach Peter Roscoe said, “I thought we had a very successful season. One of our guys (Field) made all-Cowapa, and our top three guys finished 19th, 20th and 21st in the regionals. We have a young team, and they are all very excited for their future and are saying all the right things about practicing over the summer and developing the potential that they so obviously possess.”