Seaside's Carson Kawasoe was medalist for the fourth time in four events this season, but Banks was the team winner Monday in a Cowapa League boys golf match at Quail Valley Golf Course.
Kawasoe shot a 75 to easily outpace the Braves' Aaron Brown and Jake Walters, who each shot 82.
Banks countered with Ben Cost (86) and Bo Wormington (87), and the Braves finished with a 337 team score, to Seaside's 390.
Riley Wunderlich (101), Carter Perrigo (105), Carson Bates (109) and Ever Sibony (111) rounded out the Seaside scoring.
“Carson has been the cream of the crop in each event this season,” said Seaside coach Jim Poetsch. “He is playing well as we get close to the postseason. Our other guys hit some really good shots, but they haven’t quite figured out how to put together a full round.”
He added, “The big numbers are really hurting us. The Braves had three holes of triple bogey or worse and we had 25. We will talk a lot about damage control and course management next week and see if we can get to where we can avoid the big numbers.”
Valiants 178, Fishermen 213
Valley Catholic won a rain-shortened Cowapa League boys golf match with Astoria on Monday afternoon at Meriwether National Golf Club in Hillsboro.
The Valiants carded a 178 team score to Astoria's 213, as the match was stopped after nine holes.
“There was standing water on all the greens and casual water everywhere on the course,” said Astoria coach Peter Roscoe. “We were in the middle of a downpour that had been going on for hours.”
Astoria was led by Ian McHone (49) and Judd Field (51), while Valley Catholic's top four scores were 40, 44 and a pair of 47s.