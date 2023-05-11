Crook County rallied from third place after the first day of the District 1/4A boys golf tournament, to win the team title Tuesday at Quail Valley Golf Club at Banks.

Tillamook’s Elliot Lee was medalist with a district record four-under par 140 (71-69), the only individual to earn a trip to the state tournament.

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.