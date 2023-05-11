Crook County rallied from third place after the first day of the District 1/4A boys golf tournament, to win the team title Tuesday at Quail Valley Golf Club at Banks.
Tillamook’s Elliot Lee was medalist with a district record four-under par 140 (71-69), the only individual to earn a trip to the state tournament.
Crook County carded a two-day total 672 team score, ahead of Molalla (683), The Dalles (690), St. Helens (718), Scappoose (721), Madras (770), Seaside (768), Tillamook (789), Astoria (819) and Estacada (866). The top three teams qualified for state.
Logan Norman and Diego Sanchez both shot a two-day 185 to lead Seaside, followed by Madden Wunderlich (194), Gavin Pugh (204) and Alex Arden (215).
Jake O’Connor was Astoria’s top golfer with a 193, with Ian McHone and Tayden Cole (207), Ben Murdoch (212) and Sawyer Rochon (238) rounding out the scores.
“Diego and Logan had good tournaments,” said Seaside coach Jim Poetsch. “Logan was in eighth place after Monday, then Diego obliterated his best round of the year on Tuesday. I think we were about a month short of putting it all together this year, but we have no seniors, so if the guys continue to work at the pace they have been, we should have a strong team next season.”
