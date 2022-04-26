Some of the best in Oregon high school boys golf was on display Monday at the Astoria Golf & Country Club, where Seaside was the host team in the nine-school Seaside Invitational.
Individually, one of the top golfers at the 6A level was medalist, as Clackamas senior Alex Lasko fired a three-under par 69 in the not-so-ideal conditions, with rain showers over much of the front nine.
McNary's Colby Sullivan carded a one-under par 71, with two Valley Catholic golfers at 73.
McNary, a 6A school, took the team title with a 305, ahead of Valley Catholic (324), Clackamas (328), Oregon Episcopal (352), Madras (377), Seaside's blue team (389), North Marion (396), Astoria (417), Seaside red (451) and Estacada (473).
Seaside senior Carson Kawasoe — who was medalist in all five of his first events this spring — was sixth individually, with an 80.
“Carson’s perfect season ended today, but if the streak was to be broken, it was better to happen today than next week,” Seaside coach Jim Poetsch said, as districts approach. “Our other Carson, Bates, broke into the 90s today, and he should keep getting lower as his career progresses.”
Besides Bates, “it was a pretty rough day out there for our blue team, which has been our varsity most of the season,” said Poetsch, who had two squads competing. “Again, better to happen now when only our egos are on the line.”
Also scoring for the Gulls was Ever Sibony and Carter Perrigo, each with a 105; and Riley Wunderlich (111).
Judd Field led Astoria with a 94, followed by Dietrich Allen (103), Tayden Cole (108) and Jack Phillips (112).
Astoria was missing its top golfer, Ian McHone, along with Jase Junes.