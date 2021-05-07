The chances of winning a state championship this spring just increased dramatically for the Seaside boys golf team.
For the first time this shortened season, the Gulls showed their potential in a 344-365 victory over Tillamook in a dual match Tuesday.
Tillamook shot its best round of the year, but the Mooks were no match for the Gulls. Curtis Kunde was back to his winning ways but this time had to share medalist honors with junior Carson Kawasoe, who was playing in his first match of the season after breaking his collarbone in Seaside’s last football game.
The Seagulls also had Everest Sibony shoot a season-low 91, followed by Conner Langmo (109) and Owen Higdon (112).
Kunde and Kawasoe battled for medalist honors all day with three lead changes before ending in a tie, each with 72s.
“I don’t want to get too excited about today because just (Monday) we were at a low point for the season,” said Seaside coach Jim Poetsch. “But I’ve been telling them all season that once Carson is back, we only need two scores close to 90 to be really good. I think Curtis and Carson are the best one-two pair in the state, and today we got one player in that 90 range.”
The Gulls finish the regular season with a match at Quail Valley Golf Course against Banks, with the winner earning a trip to the 4A state tournament.