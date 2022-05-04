Seaside senior Carson Kawasoe birdied the first hole of sudden death to win the Cowapa League individual title over defending state co-champion Elliot Lee of Tillamook on Monday afternoon at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.
In their last season in the Cowapa League, Banks won the team title with a 324 score, ahead of second-place Valley Catholic (329). Both schools will be dropping to the 3A level next fall.
Tillamook was third (360), followed by Seaside (384) and Astoria (395). All teams were set towill compete Wednesday and Thursday in the District 1 region state qualifier.
“It was a back-and-forth battle all day between Kawasoe and Lee,” said Seaside coach Jim Poetsch.
Both golfers birdied the 12th, and Kawasoe tied the match with a birdie on the 16th. Both players missed birdie opportunities on the 18th hole to send the match into a sudden death playoff hole, won by Kawasoe.
Kawasoe and Lee were joined on the all-league team by Aaron Brown of Banks (74), Valley Catholic’s Ryoma Lane (77) and D.J. Ramano (78), a trio of Banks players (Ben Cost, 82; Jake Walters, 83; and Bo Wormington, 85), Valley Catholic’s Lucas Howell (86) and Aiden Liu (88), and Astoria’s Judd Field (90).
“It was great to see Carson join an elite group of Seaside golfers as Cowapa League champions,” Poetsch said, as Kawasoe finished second to teammate Curtis Kunde as a freshman in 2019, the last time the tournament was played.