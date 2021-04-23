Seaside senior Curtis Kunde finished atop the field for the second time in two matches this season, with another medalist honor Thursday.
Competing in a dual match against Valley Catholic at the Astoria Golf & Country Club, Kunde shot 75 to finish two strokes ahead of Valley Catholic’s Henry Lo.
The Valiants won the team scoring, carding a 323 to Seaside's 403.
Kunde had three birdies in a six-hole stretch that gave him the edge in his battle with Lo.
“Curtis played a solid round with nothing worse than a bogey,” said Seaside coach Jim Poetsch. “Valley Catholic has a very good team this year. You can really see the work they’ve put in as their guys are much better than the last time I saw them.”
Meanwhile, “Our other players are getting a little better each day, but we still have a ways to go to be competitive with a team of this caliber. We will get there, it is just going to take some work. I’m starting to see some guys wanting to get better and willing to put in the time. When that happens, players always start to see some success.”
The Gulls host the Seaside Invitational on Monday at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.