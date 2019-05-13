It will be a two-team race for the state championship Tuesday at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell, where golfers completed Round 1 Monday in the Class 4A boys golf state tournament.
Marist leads the team standings with a 313 after 18 holes, just 18 strokes ahead of second-place Seaside (331). Defending state champion Valley Catholic is a distant third with 354.
Individually, sophomore Nick Watts of Marist leads all golfers with a two-over par 74. Marist teammate Arnav Reddy is second with a 76, followed by Stayton's Evan Massena and Seaside freshman Carson Kawasoe, tied for third with 77.
Rounding out Seaside's scores were Curtis Kunde (83), Connor Merrell (84), Samson Sibony (87) and Chris Bodner (94).
OSAA 4A state tournament
(at Emerald Valley Golf Club)
First round scores
Team: Marist 313, Seaside 331, Valley Catholic 354, Woodburn 360, Banks 367, Mazama 374, Baker/Powder Valley 375, Stayton 375, La Grande 388, Henley 409.
Player leaderboard
Nick Watts, Marist, 74
Arnav Reddy, Marist 76
Evan Massena, Stayton, 77
Carson Kawasoe, Seaside, 77
Alec Vendetti, Marist, 78
Seaside (331)
Carson Kawasoe, 77
Curtis Kunde, 83
Connor Merrell, 84
Samson Sibony, 87
Chris Bodner, 94
