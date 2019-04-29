The big tournaments are next week and the week after, but in the meantime, the Seaside boys golf team warmed up by winning another Cowapa League championship.
As expected, it wasn't even close, as the Gulls carded a 307 team score Monday afternoon at the Astoria Golf & Country Club, 47 strokes ahead of second-place Valley Catholic (354).
Astoria was third with a 365, followed by Banks (406) and Tillamook (419).
Seaside will also be the heavy favorite in the regional championships next week, when the Cowapa League schools and several other teams gather May 6-7 at Quail Valley Golf Course, for state qualifying.
The state tournament is May 13-14 at Emerald Valley Golf Course in Creswell, where the Gulls will compete in a one-day state preview tournament Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Seaside sophomore Curtis Kunde earned medalist honors for Monday's Cowapa League championship, as he finished with a 73 to edge freshman teammate Carson Kawasoe (75).
The Gulls started the day slowly, going six-over-par on the first hole. Kunde recorded Seaside's only birdie on the front nine, and was the only Gull below 40.
On the back side, however, the Gulls turned it on.
Kunde, Kawasoe and Connor Merrell combined for 10 birdies on the back nine, and together scored one-under-par. Along with Samson Sibony’s steady round, the Gulls pulled away from the rest of the field.
Seaside senior Connor Merrell was third with a 76, Sibony finished fifth with an 83 and senior Mason Shamion placed ninth with a 91, as all five Gulls made the all-league team.
“I think we played well today and showed that we can compete at state,” Kunde said.
Ryoma Lane and Henry Lo of Valley Catholic, and Astoria's Connor Long, Josh Olson and Jacob Ficken joined the Seaside five on the all-league team.
“Today was a pretty impressive show by our team,” said Seaside coach Jim Poetsch. “Curtis, Carson and Connor combined to have four more birdies than the rest of the field combined. A couple of errant drives kept Samson from joining those three in the 70's.”
Shamion “wasn’t happy with his score today, but he had 14 of the 18 holes with five or less,” Poetsch said. “If he gets those other four holes there, he ends up with a pretty good score. As it was, all five shot well enough to earn all-league honors, for which I am really happy for them, especially my seniors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.