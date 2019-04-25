The Seaside boys golf team overcame two opponents Wednesday afternoon at Gearhart Golf Links, where the Gulls were hosting Banks in a Cowapa League match.
In addition to the Braves, the Gulls had to battle some tough winds. In the end, Seaside defeated both to finish the league season with a perfect 4-0 record.
Seaside's 326 team score easily beat the Braves and their 394, while the Gulls overcame the windy conditions to finish the round with the top five individual scores of the day.
Freshman Carson Kawasoe earned medalist honors with a 76, followed by teammate Curtis Kunde (80). Seaside's Connor Merrell and Samson Sibony tied for third at 85, and Mason Shamion rounded out the varsity scores with an 90.
Seaside junior varsity golfer Chris Bodner shot the day's second-best score overall with a 77.
“This was easily the toughest conditions we played all year,” said Seaside coach Jim Poetsch. “They were losing a lot of distance into the wind and it was nearly impossible to hold the green going downwind. To come out with a 326 today was pretty impressive.”
Kawasoe “had a great round today,” he said. “I thought we might not see any 70's, but he didn’t have a bad hole throughout his round. He ended his round with six straight pars.”
Kunde “would have joined him in a round without anything over five had he not hit his approach long on the last hole,” Poetsch said. “He ended up with a downhill downwind chip, which we have been practicing, but there was really no way to stop it from rolling 20 feet past the hole. He nearly made the putt but ended the day with a bogey and his only six.”
Sibony played well on the back side to salvage a score to help the team, with nothing over a five from the ninth hole on.
The Gulls finish the league season undefeated for the second straight year. Seaside's junior varsity team also went 3-1 against the Cowapa League's other varsity teams.
Seaside will take part in the district tournament Monday at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.