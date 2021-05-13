For the first time in school history, the Seaside boys golf team lost to Banks — and it could not have come at a more inopportune time.
In a Cowapa League dual match Tuesday at Quail Valley, the Gulls and Braves were playing for the league’s second spot at next week's state tournament. With a 358 to 378 victory, the Braves move on to state and the Gulls' season comes to an end.
Seaside senior Curtis Kunde birdied three of the first four holes on the back nine to shoot 75, the low score of the day, and give the Seagulls a six-stroke lead with Banks' Arron Brown shooting 81.
Seaside junior Carson Kawasoe then came in with an 83, to Jake Walters’ 94 to extend the Gulls' lead to 17. When Seaside's Everest Sibony came in with a 109 and Ben Cost of Banks shot 96, it was back down to four strokes.
Then John Cost came in with a 90 to 125 for Seaside’s Conner Langmo, and Banks suddenly led by 31 strokes. Owen Higdon came in with a 111 to knock 14 strokes off Seaside’s score, but Bo Wormington knocked three off of Banks’ total with a 93 for the final tally, 358-378.
“Golf tournaments are won by the three through five guys, and today their three though five were much better than ours,” said Seaside coach Jim Poetsch. “But I think the two kids that put in the effort in the off-season, Kunde and Kawasoe, should both earn a trip to state.
“Kunde will for sure, as he won every league match we played, and Carson is on the bubble, but I think he will get in,” Poetsch said. “Once again, we had four JV kids beat varsity kids. It still wouldn’t have been enough if they had played varsity today, but it does bode well for the future. We now have 371 days to get ready for next year’s state tournament.”
The 4A state tournament will be held May 18 at Trysting Tree.