The Seaside boys golf team teed off the 2022 season last week at The Dalles Invitational, where the Gulls, with a young lineup and missing some regulars, finished eighth.
The Dalles won the team title with a 368, ahead of La Grande (373). The Gulls were last among the scoring teams with a 480. Missing top golfer Carson Kawasoe, Seaside played with three sophomores and two freshmen, three of whom had never played 18 holes.
Sophomore Carson Bates led the Gulls with a 108, followed by sophomore Carter Perrigo (122) and newcomers Jesus Arcadia Farfan (123), Madden Wunderlich (127) and Alex Arden (129).
“Every journey begins with a first step, and today these young guys took that first step,” said Seaside coach Jim Poetsch. “It is not a score we are used to seeing from Seaside golf, but we are really young and inexperienced. They got their first taste of tournament play today.”
He added, “this group could be very competitive if they put in the time to get better. We’ve got at least three years with this group and a bunch of other young players back home that should lead to a pretty good team in a year or two.”
By the end of the season, he said, “we will be a lot better than we were today. Of course
adding Carson Kawasoe into the mix will help a ton.”
Seaside competes against Astoria, March 29 at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.