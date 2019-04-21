Two teams expected to battle for a 4A boys golf state championship next month met on the course for the first time in 2019, Thursday at Emerald Valley Golf Course in Creswell.
In a four-team tournament, Marist got the team victory, firing a 312 team score. Seaside shot a 332, as the Gulls — for the first time this season — did not come away with the first-place trophy.
In fairness to Seaside, the Gulls were competing in their second tournament in two days, while Marist was playing on its home course.
The Spartans won the Class 5A state championship last season (and now compete at the 4A level), while the Gulls finished ahead of 5A Churchill (347) and 6A Sheldon (371) in Thursday's match.
All in all, not a bad day for the Gulls.
“We learned a few things today,” said Seaside coach Jim Poetsch. “We learned that it is physically and mentally draining to play back-to-back competitive rounds. We also learned that Marist is a very good team and will be tough to beat on their home turf.
“At the same time, we learned a little about the course and what we need to shoot to compete come May,” he said of the course that will host the state tournament. “While (the Spartans) got us by quite a few strokes today, I don’t think they shot anything we are incapable of matching.”
Marist’s Nick Watts was medalist with a 74. Seaside's Curtis Kunde shot 79 to finish fourth. Rounding out the Seaside scores were Connor Merrell and Carson Kawasoe (tied for seventh with 82), Mason Shamion (89) and Samson Sibony (90).
“We did some good things out there today, just not enough,” Poetsch said. “Curtis had three birdies and a really good bogey after losing a ball on the par three 17th. Carson nearly had his second eagle of the week and Mason continued to score well on his second nine's. This loss could end up being very good for us. We’ve coasted though our tournaments so far and this should motivate us to work as hard as we can down the stretch.”
Seaside hosts a 12-team invitational Monday at the Gearhart Golf Links.
