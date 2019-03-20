GEARHART — It was a Clatsop Clash on the golf course Wednesday afternoon.
On a near-perfect day at Gearhart Golf Links — as perfect as it gets in March on the north coast — the Seaside boys golf team was living up to expectations.
Ranked No. 1 in the state in a pre-season coaches poll, the Gulls opened their season with a victory over Astoria, 313-402.
The 313 team score represented Seaside's lowest score since the Gulls' 2015 state championship season.
Three Seaside golfers scored in the 70's, with freshman Carson Kawasoe leading the way with a one-over par 73 to take medalist honors in his first high school round.
Sophomore teammate Curtis Kunde was two strokes back at 75, a career low. Seaside senior Samson Sibony also had a career-low with a 79, and senior Connor Merrell shot 86 to round out the team scoring. Mason Shamion shot 88 as the Gulls' fifth player.
Taylor Palmberg led Astoria with a 93, followed by Dylan Althiede-Nielson (98), Josh Olson (101) and Jacob Ficken (110).
Kawasoe began his day by driving over the first green, a 312-yard par four, then getting up and down for his first birdie of the day. He ended the front nine with three straight birdies to finish the side two-under par.
The freshman added two more birdies on the back en route to his 73. Kunde and Merrell had no birdies on the front, but both managed to finish the front at two-over.
Kunde carded three birdies on the back to finish the day three-over. Sibony ended the front side with putts for eagle on both the eighth and ninth holes. He birdied both to get back to even par on the front.
“I’ve been itching for this season to start since last year’s state tournament,” said Seaside coach Jim Poetsch, who led the Gulls to state titles in 2014 and '15. “All five guys have put in a ton of work in the offseason and it showed today. After nine holes we were only two-over par as a team.
“We gave back quite a few strokes on the back but still came in with a really solid team score for the first tournament of the year. This should be a really fun year and I think we will see some days where all five guys get in the 70's.”
He added, “as hard as these guys work, we should be in great shape come May. We will get our first real test Friday when we head to a tight course at The Dalles with some bigger schools in the mix.”
