Seaside shot a 377 team score to defeat Tillamook at Gearhart Golf Links in a Cowapa League boys golf dual Tuesday.
With Madden Wunderlich’s birdie and Alex Arden’s par on the first hole, the Gulls took a quick four-stroke lead and never trailed.
The Cheesemakers shot 397 as a team, but Tillamook’s Elliot Lee, who finished tied for first in the last two state tournaments (there was no tournament in 2020), ran away with individual honors with a one-over par 73.
Seaside’s five players took the next five places led by Wunderlich with an 88, Gavin Pugh and Logan Norman (both 96), Diego Sanchez (97) and Arden (100).
“We got all five guys in the 40’s on the front, and our scores are trending in the right direction,” said Seaside coach Jim Poetsch. “Other than a two-hole stretch where Madden went five over and another two-hole stretch on the back where he was four over, Madden played right with Elliot. To play 14 holes basically even with a two-time state champion is pretty good.”
