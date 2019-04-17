Another tournament win for the Seaside boys golf team Wednesday, as the Gulls walked off with the first-place trophy in the Banks Invitational, held at Quail Valley Golf Course.
Seaside shot a 323 team score, well ahead of Valley Catholic (342), which was followed by Banks (369), Molalla (370), Astoria (381), North Marion (415) and Forest Grove (443).
With a 78, Seaside’s Connor Merrell was medalist with a one-shot victory over Peter Boileau of Valley Catholic. Merrell was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Curtis Kunde (third with an 80), Carson Kawasoe (fourth, 82) and Mason Shamion (sixth, 83). Seaside’s fifth player, Samson Sibony, missed the all-tournament team by a single stroke with an 84.
“Today gave us a good look at where we stand in our region,” said Seaside coach Jim Poetsch. “Most of the region was here and we had five of the top eight golfers. Connor had a great front nine then overcame two doubles on the back, finishing birdie-par to win medalist honors.”
Merrell has now won two of Seaside's last three events.
In addition, Kunde “had a solid round with nothing worse than a bogey all day,” Poetsch said. “Carson had a more eventful round with three birdies and an eagle. He also won both KP’s (closest to the pin) and made both putts for birdies.”
The Gulls are right back on the course Thursday, in a tournament at Emerald Valley.
Astoria was led by Dylan Altheide-Nielson and Taylor Palmberg, who both carded 94's, just ahead of teammate Connor Long (95). Josh Olson shot a 98.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.