Two Seaside boys golfers — making their final appearance together as teammates with the Gulls — brought home hardware from the 4A state tournament, held Tuesday at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis.
Seaside junior Carson Kawasoe shot 71 to finish fourth individually, while senior teammate Curtis Kunde finished a stroke back at 72 for fifth.
Tillamook’s Elliot Lee and Woodburn’s Cole Beyer shot 68 to tie for medalist honors. Beyer birdied the final playoff hole to claim the state title. Marist’s Alec Vendetti finished third with a 70.
Kunde started off hot with birdies on two of the first three holes. After another birdie on the eighth hole, Kunde finished the front nine with a 33, tied with Vendetti for the lead. After 12 holes, Kunde, Vendetti, Lee and Beyer were all two-under, with Kawasoe a stroke back at one under par. From there it was a battle with Lee and Beyer coming out on top.
On the team side, Marist was able to defend its title from 2019 with a 301 team score. Woodburn won a tight battle for second with a 322. Cowapa League teams from Banks (325) and Valley Catholic (328) finished third and fourth, respectively.
“Carson and Curtis were able to prove that we had the best one-two punch in the state today,” said Seaside coach Jim Poetsch. “This was a great finish to a stellar high school career for Curtis, and I look forward to watching him bring his game to the next level. We get Carson back for another year and he is a great piece to build a team around.”
Poetsch added, “Today was the most competitive individual title I have seen in a long time. With five guys within a stroke of each other with six holes to play, it provided an exciting finish. The Cowapa League once again showed its strength with both teams in the top four and four of the top six individuals.”