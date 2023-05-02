Seaside was the only team to have three golfers earn all-league honors, but St. Helens captured the team title Monday in the Cowapa League boys golf championships.
The St. Helens Lions shot a 358 team score at the Astoria Golf & Country Club, and won the league title in their first year back in the Cowapa League.
Seaside finished second with a 369, followed by Scappoose (373), Astoria (383) and Tillamook (415).
Tillamook’s Elliot Lee and Garrett Smith, of St. Helens, tied for medalist honors with a 76. Scappoose's Kade Fisher was third with an 84.
Earning all-league for Seaside was Madden Wunderlich (87, tied for fourth), Alex Arden (88, tied for sixth) and Logan Norman (94, tied for ninth). Seaside’s Gavin Pugh and Diego Sanchez each shot 100.
Astoria all-league golfers were Ian McHone (tied for sixth) and Tayden Cole (tied for ninth).
McHone led Astoria with an 88, followed by Cole (94), Jake O’Connor (97), Sawyer Rochon and Ben Murdoch (104).
“We gave it a good run trying to win a league title,” said Seaside coach Jim Poetsch. “These kids put in a lot of work this year, especially this last week, and it nearly paid off with a league title. We probably surprised some people today after going 1-3 in league match play. But I wasn’t surprised. We are developing into a pretty good team.”
The Gulls and Fishermen take part in the District 1 regional state qualifier next week at Quail Valley.
“Before the regionals were introduced, this would have earned us a state tournament berth,” Poetsch said. “But we will go out and outwork everyone this week and see what we can do next week. It was an added bonus to have all three of our sophomores earn all-league honors today.”
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.