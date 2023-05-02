Seaside boys golf

The 2023 Seaside boys golf team, from left to right: Alex Arden, Madden Wunderlich, Gavin Pugh, Logan Norman, Diego Sanchez and Landon Nofield.

 Jim Poetsch

Seaside was the only team to have three golfers earn all-league honors, but St. Helens captured the team title Monday in the Cowapa League boys golf championships.

The St. Helens Lions shot a 358 team score at the Astoria Golf & Country Club, and won the league title in their first year back in the Cowapa League.

