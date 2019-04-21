A close match after nine holes, Valley Catholic eventually scored the team victory Thursday at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.
The Valiants shot a team score of 349, to Astoria's 364 in a Cowapa League boys golf match.
Valley Catholic led by just two at the turn (178-180), before a rough back nine for the Fishermen.
“Our guys had a rough week,” said Astoria coach Peter Roscoe. “We played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and everyone struggled at the wrong time.”
The Fishermen finished back in the pack last Tuesday at the North Marion Invitational, with a similar result in a Wednesday invitational at Banks.
“The team senses that they are on the verge of making a breakthrough,” Roscoe said. “Sometimes in golf, this can create pressure that leads to mistakes and that is what has been happening.”
In Thursday's match, Peter Boileau of Valley Catholic was the medalist with an 80, followed by teammate Ryome Lane (83).
Josh Olson led Astoria with an 87, and rounding out scores for the Fishermen were Taylor Palmberg (90), Conner Long (91) and Dylan Altheide-Nielson (96).
