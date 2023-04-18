Four schools met for a wet and windy Astoria boys golf invitational Monday at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.
Molalla won the team title with a 353 team score, followed by St. Helens (364), Seaside (387) and Astoria (397).
“Whoever said golfers aren't tough didn't play (Monday),” said Astoria coach Peter Roscoe. “The weather was almost as bad as it can get. It felt like the British Open. Wind blowing from 25 to 30 mph, and we had one 45-minute period of rain and hail that sent most of the field under cover until it passed.”
All teams were "20 shots off their norm as a team,” Roscoe said. Molalla carded a 331 team score at Prineville earlier in the season.
Individually, Massimo Cereghino, of Molalla, and Garrett Smith, of St. Helens, both shot 80 for co-medalist honors. Massimo made par on the 10th hole in a tiebreaker playoff. Molalla’s Julian Snegireff (88) was third.
Astoria's Jake O'Connor and Seaside’s Alex Arden tied for fourth with three other players at 90.
Tayden Cole (99), Ian McHone (102), Jace Junes (106) and Ben Murdoch (108) rounded out Astoria’s scores, while the Gulls had scoring from Madden Wunderlich (98), Gavin Pugh (99), Diego Sanchez (100), Logan Norman (102) and Carter Perrigo (108).
“It was cold and windy, then the weather got worse,” said Seaside coach Jim Poetsch. "Scores were not great today, but I think we matured a little as golfers. They hopefully learned that sometimes you need to put your ego aside and hit a 6-iron from 100 yards out. Today it was blowing that hard at times.”
Roscoe said, “This event showed us what we are up against toward the end of the season. Consistency at this level is what makes a strong team. We certainly have some ability, but whether it is weather, bad breaks, or a moment of doubt that makes a bad situation on the course worse, we haven't quite gotten over the hump and taken it to the next level.”
Ultimately, “it may seem disappointing, but from my perspective it doesn't change how I feel about this group of guys. They put their hearts and souls into it and try and I embrace them all for their effort.”
