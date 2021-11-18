Despite tough years in the league standings, the Astoria and Seaside boys soccer teams still managed to place a combined 11 players on the Cowapa all-league team, as voted on by the league's coaches.
In a down season for the Cowapa League, the 4A boys soccer state quarterfinals did not include any teams from the Cowapa, as league champion Valley Catholic and second place Tillamook both lost in the first round of the state playoffs.
Player of the Year honors went to Carter Affolter of Tillamook and Charles Bettger of Valley Catholic; and Goalkeepers of the Year were Valley Catholic's Dhilan Thanik and Seaside senior Riley Wunderlich.
Valley Catholic landed eight players on the all-league team, including two goalkeepers.
Seaside (5-7-1 overall), which lost at state runner-up Hidden Valley in the play-in round, had six all-league selections, with two juniors and three sophomores joining Wunderlich, one of just two Seaside seniors this season.
Seaside's first team all-league players were juniors Migiel Campos and Anthony Peon, and sophomores Leivis Lopez and Ismael Villasenor.
A young Astoria team, which had just one senior, finished 0-13-1 overall. The Fishermen still reeled in five all-league selections, with one junior, two sophomores and two freshmen.
First team players were junior Cameron Schauermann, sophomore keeper Salvador Wienecke and freshman Walker Steele.
Cowapa All-League
Players of the Year: Carter Affolter, Tillamook; Charles Bettger, Valley Catholic
Goalkeepers of the Year: Dhilan Thanik, Valley Catholic; Riley Wunderlich, Seaside
First Team
M/F: Carter Affolter, Jr., Tillamook
M: Charles Bettger, Sr., Valley Catholic
M/F: Cole Affolter, Fr., Tillamook
F: Elian Ayala, Sr., Valley Catholic
D/M: Migiel Campos, Jr., Seaside
D: Carl Carlson, Sr., Banks
M: Edgar Estrada, Sr., Tillamook
D: Riley Hill, Sr., Valley Catholic
D: Drew Klopcic, Fr., Valley Catholic
D/M: Leivis Lopez, So., Seaside
D: Brock Manderson, Sr., Tillamook
M/F: Cruz Mendola, Jr., Banks
M: Bruno Monroy, Sr., Tillamook
M/F: Anthony Peon, Jr., Seaside
M/F: Cameron Schauermann, Jr., Astoria
M/D: Walker Steele, Fr., Astoria
D: Sebastian Stefanowicz, Sr., Valley Catholic
D/F: Ismael Villasenor, So., Seaside
F/M: Graysen Voss, Jr., Banks
GK: Sam Brown, Sr., Valley Catholic
GK: Dhilan Thanik, Sr., Valley Catholic
GK: Salvador Wienecke, So., Astoria
GK: Riley Wunderlich, Sr., Seaside
Honorable Mention
M/F: Kaden Burch, So., Seaside
D/M: Tayden Cole, Fr., Astoria
F: Cole Crossen, Jr., Banks
M/D: Kainoa Henley, Sr., Banks
M/GK: Diego Lara, Fr., Tillamook
F/M: Alex Lopez, Sr., Tillamook
M: Riley Reinikka, So., Valley Catholic
M/F: Owen Williams, So., Astoria