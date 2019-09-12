After a scoreless first half, the Astoria and St. Helens boys soccer team combined for five goals in the final 40 minutes.
Most of those goals went to the Fishermen, who left with a 4-1 nonleague win over the Lions.
“The boys figured out some things in the second half,” said Astoria coach Lee Cain.
Shrey Sharma scored Astoria's first goal shortly into the second half, off an assist from Michael Postlewait.
The Lions tied the score on a penaltly kick, but Astoria pulled away from there.
Astoria's Dalton Byrd found himself with ball on the right wing, sidestepped a defender and put it into the far pocket for a 2-1 lead.
Sharma scored two more goals after that, one on a nice pass from Brooks Fromwiller and the other by David Bermudez, giving Sharma the hat trick.
“Marco (Franco-Houser), Yahir (Garcia Rojas), Fromwiller and (Evan) Randall did a great job on the back line,” said Astoria coach Lee Cain.
The Fishermen play Marshfield (at Newport) on Saturday afternoon.
