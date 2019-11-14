Astoria and league champion Valley Catholic led the way in all-league selections this year, with the recent announcement of the Cowapa all-League boys soccer team, as voted on by the league's coaches.

The Fishermen and Valiants each had five players named to the first team, with two honorable mention players each for seven total selections.

Second-place Seaside had six all-leaguers.

Valley Catholic senior Nicolas Tubito earned the league's Player of the Year award, while Astoria senior Dylan Altheide-Nielson was selected as the Goalkeeper of the Year.

The Valiants' Mike Chertude was Coach of the Year.

Also earning first team honors for the Fishermen were seniors David Bermudez, Riley Cameron and Shrey Sharma, while senior Marco Franco-Houser was another Astoria goalkeeper earning first team honors, along with Altheide-Nielson.

Honorable mention players for the Fishermen were seniors Dalton Byrd and Brooks Fromwiller.

Seaside landed four players on the first team: juniors Westin Carter and Dodger Holmstedt, and seniors Julio Ortiz and Stephen Snyder.

Seniors Ryan Hague and Josue Sanchez earned honorable mention.

The complete Cowapa all-League team:

Player of the Year: Nicolas Tubito, Valley Catholic

Goalkeeper of the Year: Dylan Althiede-Nielson, Astoria

Coach of the Year: Mike Chertude, Valley Catholic

First Team

Nicolas Tubito, Sr., Valley Catholic

GK: Dylan Althiede-Nielson, Sr., Astoria

David Bermudez, Sr., Astoria

Connor Bly, Jr., Valley Catholic

Riley Cameron, Sr., Astoria

Westin Carter, Jr., Seaside

Bryan Contreras, Sr., Tillamook

GK: Marco Franco-Houser, Sr., Astoria

Everado Hernandez, Sr., Tillamook

Bailey Hill, Sr., Valley Catholic

Dodger Holmstedt, Jr., Seaside

Gio Martinez-Garcia, Sr., Banks

Adam Mayo, Sr., Banks

Ethan Miller, Sr., Tillamook

Julio Ortiz, Sr., Seaside

GK: Luka Rak, Jr., Valley Catholic

Berg Schmiesing, Sr., Valley Catholic

Shrey Sharma, Sr., Astoria

Stephen Snyder, Sr., Seaside

Honorable Mention

Carter Affolter, Fr., Tillamook

Charles Bettger, So., Valley Catholic

Dalton Byrd, Sr., Astoria

Ben Cost, So., Banks

Brooks Fromwiller, Sr., Astoria

Ryan Hague, Sr., Seaside

Kainoa Henley, So., Banks

Cooper Howard, Jr., Valley Catholic

Bruno Monroy, So., Tillamook

Josue Sanchez, Sr., Seaside

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.