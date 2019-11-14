Astoria and league champion Valley Catholic led the way in all-league selections this year, with the recent announcement of the Cowapa all-League boys soccer team, as voted on by the league's coaches.
The Fishermen and Valiants each had five players named to the first team, with two honorable mention players each for seven total selections.
Second-place Seaside had six all-leaguers.
Valley Catholic senior Nicolas Tubito earned the league's Player of the Year award, while Astoria senior Dylan Altheide-Nielson was selected as the Goalkeeper of the Year.
The Valiants' Mike Chertude was Coach of the Year.
Also earning first team honors for the Fishermen were seniors David Bermudez, Riley Cameron and Shrey Sharma, while senior Marco Franco-Houser was another Astoria goalkeeper earning first team honors, along with Altheide-Nielson.
Honorable mention players for the Fishermen were seniors Dalton Byrd and Brooks Fromwiller.
Seaside landed four players on the first team: juniors Westin Carter and Dodger Holmstedt, and seniors Julio Ortiz and Stephen Snyder.
Seniors Ryan Hague and Josue Sanchez earned honorable mention.
The complete Cowapa all-League team:
Player of the Year: Nicolas Tubito, Valley Catholic
Goalkeeper of the Year: Dylan Althiede-Nielson, Astoria
Coach of the Year: Mike Chertude, Valley Catholic
First Team
Nicolas Tubito, Sr., Valley Catholic
GK: Dylan Althiede-Nielson, Sr., Astoria
David Bermudez, Sr., Astoria
Connor Bly, Jr., Valley Catholic
Riley Cameron, Sr., Astoria
Westin Carter, Jr., Seaside
Bryan Contreras, Sr., Tillamook
GK: Marco Franco-Houser, Sr., Astoria
Everado Hernandez, Sr., Tillamook
Bailey Hill, Sr., Valley Catholic
Dodger Holmstedt, Jr., Seaside
Gio Martinez-Garcia, Sr., Banks
Adam Mayo, Sr., Banks
Ethan Miller, Sr., Tillamook
Julio Ortiz, Sr., Seaside
GK: Luka Rak, Jr., Valley Catholic
Berg Schmiesing, Sr., Valley Catholic
Shrey Sharma, Sr., Astoria
Stephen Snyder, Sr., Seaside
Honorable Mention
Carter Affolter, Fr., Tillamook
Charles Bettger, So., Valley Catholic
Dalton Byrd, Sr., Astoria
Ben Cost, So., Banks
Brooks Fromwiller, Sr., Astoria
Ryan Hague, Sr., Seaside
Kainoa Henley, So., Banks
Cooper Howard, Jr., Valley Catholic
Bruno Monroy, So., Tillamook
Josue Sanchez, Sr., Seaside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.