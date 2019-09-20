WARRENTON — With another week to go before league play begins, the Astoria boys soccer team will try to find a “winning groove,” as the Fishermen head towards their Cowapa League opener with Seaside next week.
The Fish are on the right track, as they scored a 4-0 win Thursday night over Westside Christian, a 3A team out of the Lewis & Clark League.
Astoria was making its one and only appearance of the season at Volunteer Field on Ridge Road. Actually, Thursday’s game will be the only high school game of the season at the Lower Columbia Youth Soccer Complex, where — at one time just a few years ago — all high school games took place.
“We always love playing on the LCYSA grass, so it felt great to have a win there to boot,” said Astoria coach Lee Cain. “Overall, I was pleased with the way the team worked together. They stepped up their game quite a bit tonight and earned this win. We will only just keep getting better.”
It was a good return to Ridge Road for the Fishermen, who scored two goals in the first 12 minutes, and added two scores in the final nine minutes.
In between, they dominated most of the action against the Eagles.
Astoria’s controlled offense kept the ball away from Westside Christian, and also made it an easy night in goal for Fishermen keeper Dylan Altheide-Nielson, who had two saves in the first half and three in the second.
Astoria had six shots on goal in the first 40 minutes, misfiring on a few more, and the Fishermen gradually wore down the Eagle defense, taking target practice on the Westside net in the final 14 minutes of the game.
Astoria’s first goal came just five minutes, 47 seconds into the game.
The Fishermen actually had two shots on goal in the first two minutes, both saved by the Eagle goalkeeper.
Astoria’s third shot was a penalty kick for Fishermen senior Michael Postlwait, who easily placed the ball into the lower right of the net for a 1-0 lead.
In the 11th minute, Astoria junior Jeremy Owen was headed up the middle with a ball when he was tripped up near the top of the box. Teammate Shrey Sharma was right there to pick up the dribble, and he scored from close range for a 2-nil advantage.
The Eagles played evenly with the Fishermen for the remaining 20 minutes of the first half, but dodged a couple near misses by Astoria.
The Fishermen kicked their attack into another gear in the second half.
Owen had a trio of shots turned away in the first seven minutes, Brooks Fromwiller and Postlewait both had opportunities over the next 16 minutes, and Leo Matthews found himself looking at an open net when the Westside goalkeeper lost the handle on a shot by Astoria’s David Bermudez.
The Eagles managed to deflect Matthews’ shot, and the Astoria senior had two more shots on goal turned away over the next minute.
Bermudez’s shot on goal attempt in the 67th minute was wide left, but Sharma’s shot at 71:30 wasn’t, as the Astoria senior turned and fired from the top of the penalty box for a 3-0 lead.
The final goal came at 74:59, when Marco Franco-Houser sent a long pass from midfield to Owen down the left side, and when the Eagle goalkeeper came out to challenge, Owen sent a perfectly placed shot on the run into the right side of the net.
Astoria was solid in all areas in the win.
In particular, “Sharma showed his excellent awareness of the game tonight, not just with the two goals but in his positioning and play,” Cain said. “Statistically, Postlewait, Matthews and Owen were on top of the game, but I also was very pleased with the back line’s teamwork, especially considering they were missing Garcia Rojas (injured).”
He added, “Bermudez was instrumental in filling that gap, although that meant we lost him in the midfield until later when we moved him up.”
The statistics, meanwhile, “never show the defenders’ crucially important role, but I was quite happy with Franco-Houser’s work at center back,” Cain said, “particularly with his ability to transition to attack and his assist, and Fromwiller was phenomenally good and snappy quick.”
The Fishermen continue nonleague play Saturday at Cottage Grove.
