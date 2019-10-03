A strong second half resulted in a 2-1 win for Astoria, in a Thursday night boys soccer match against Tillamook at CMH Field.
“We had a less than stellar first half,” said Astoria coach Lee Cain, “and let Tillamook pass and move all over the field. We were a bit too cautious, not working as hard as we should’ve been.
“But I’m quite proud of the guys for fixing that problem in the second half,” he said. “They came out of the locker room with a totally different mindset and put their plan into action.”
A shot by Astoria's Dalton Byrd from 22 yards out early in the second half went in just below the cross bar, which “was critical in firing the team up,” Cain said. “Michael (Postlewait) soon followed with another from about the same distance.”
The Fishermen nearly made it 3-1, but a free kick by David Bermudez from 35 yards out did not touch a teammate on the way into the net, which disqualified the shot since it was an indirect free kick.
Still, “Our defense was really solid the second half, having figured out how to shut down (Tillamook's) speedy No. 10 (Ethan Miller)," Cain said. "Overall the team did very well. Now we just need to focus on Valley Catholic.”
The match Tuesday at CMH Field will be a first-place showdown in the Cowapa League, with the No. 1-ranked Valiants currently on top of the standings at 2-0, a half-game up on Astoria (2-1).
