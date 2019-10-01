Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, the Astoria boys soccer team picked the perfect opponent to snap a three-game losing streak Monday night, with a Cowapa League contest at Banks.
The Braves are ranked 33rd out of 33 schools at the 4A level, and the Fishermen had no problem in defeating the winless Braves, 3-1, at Kelly Field in Banks.
Astoria improves to 1-1 in league play, 3-5 overall, while the Braves fall to 0-6.
Hugo Mancebo Perello scored two goals against Banks, which did manage to score its first goal of the season. The Braves have now been outscored in their six games, 37-1.
Perello scored on a penalty kick and also finished on a goal inside the six-yard box into the lower left of the net. The Fishermen picked up a third goal from Dalton Byrd on a run into the penalty area, with Byrd scoring on a rebound shot.
Astoria hosts Tillamook (3-3-1) Thursday at CMH Field.
(0) comments
