Playing the first of two games in three days at the coast, the Banks Braves blanked Seaside 2-0 Tuesday night in a nonleague boys soccer game at Broadway Field.
It was the first game at the 3A level for the Braves, now a part of the special District 1-3A/2A/1A division, which includes Oregon Episcopal and former Cowapa League member Valley Catholic.
Banks held a 1-0 halftime lead in Tuesday’s game, then scored in a scramble in front of the net off a corner kick just 2:08 into the second half.
The Gulls had the possession advantage in the final 40 minutes, but were unable to score in their two shots on goal. An attempt from 25 yards out by Kaden Burch sailed narrowly over the crossbar.
Seaside has three straight road games versus Milwaukie, Scappoose and Tillamook, before returning for six straight home games.
The Braves play Thursday at Astoria (5:30 p.m., CMH Field).
In girls soccer action, Banks defeated Seaside 1-0 in a nonleague contest on the Braves’ home field.
