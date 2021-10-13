Boys soccer: Banks blanks Astoria, 3-0 The Astorian Gary Henley Author email Oct 13, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Banks took 15 shots on goal in the first half, scoring twice on its way to a 3-0 win over Astoria, in a Cowapa League boys soccer match Monday at CMH Field.Cole Crossen scored into an open net 15 minutes, 58 seconds into the game, and teammate Cruz Mendola tacked on a second goal with just 12 seconds left in the first half for a 2-0 lead at the break.In between, Astoria goalkeeper Salvador Wienecke made 11 saves to keep the Fishermen within striking distance.Astoria managed just one shot on goal in the second half, a narrow miss by Owen Williams.Graysen Voss of Banks stole an Astoria pass and scored unassisted 6:54 into the second half for the third goal.In other Cowapa League action, sixth-ranked Valley Catholic scored a 1-0 win over Seaside at the Warrenton Soccer Complex.The Valiants improved to 5-0 in league play. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Astoria Shot On Goal Sport Football Second Half First Half Bank Salvador Wienecke Pass Gary Henley Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Gary Henley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you