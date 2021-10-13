Banks took 15 shots on goal in the first half, scoring twice on its way to a 3-0 win over Astoria, in a Cowapa League boys soccer match Monday at CMH Field.

Cole Crossen scored into an open net 15 minutes, 58 seconds into the game, and teammate Cruz Mendola tacked on a second goal with just 12 seconds left in the first half for a 2-0 lead at the break.

In between, Astoria goalkeeper Salvador Wienecke made 11 saves to keep the Fishermen within striking distance.

Astoria managed just one shot on goal in the second half, a narrow miss by Owen Williams.

Graysen Voss of Banks stole an Astoria pass and scored unassisted 6:54 into the second half for the third goal.

In other Cowapa League action, sixth-ranked Valley Catholic scored a 1-0 win over Seaside at the Warrenton Soccer Complex.

The Valiants improved to 5-0 in league play.

