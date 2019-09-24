Playing another No. 1-ranked team from the 3A/2A/1A level, the Seaside boys soccer team was a lot closer this time, but still came up short.
Catlin Gabel — the top-ranked team in the coaches poll — improved to 6-0 overall with a 1-0 win over the Gulls at Broadway Field, scoring the game's lone goal in the second half.
In their previous five games, the Eagles had not scored fewer than five goals in any of those games.
Catlin Gabel has back-to-back games coming up against Oregon Episcopal, which was previously ranked No. 1 in the 3A/2A/1A poll, and which defeated Seaside 6-0 Sept. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.