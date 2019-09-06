In nonleague boys soccer action Thursday night, Estacada defeated Astoria, 5-1.
Astoria's lone goal from Michael Postlewait, chipping the ball over the Rangers' goalkeeper midway through the second half from 35 yards out, “wasn’t enough to offset a much-improved Estacada team,” said Astoria coach Lee Cain. “Much of their pressure and scoring came from only two players (Raymond Garcia and Niko Snyder) with a phenomenal work rate. They showed us what we need to work on.”
He added, “it took us a while to figure out their pace and what was needed. Dylan (Altheide-Nielson, Astoria's keeper) continues to show his natural abilities, stopping over nine shots on frame, and we did see great midfield combos from Shrey (Sharma), Leo (Matthews), David (Bermudez) and Riley (Cameron). We will use these results to improve.”
Estacada was coming off a 12-0 win over Banks two days earlier.
