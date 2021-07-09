Westin Carter, Seaside soccer

Seaside senior Westin Carter, right, was selected as the Cowapa League's Player of the Year.

 Jeff TerHar

The best of Cowapa League boys soccer came in pairs for the shortened 2021 spring season.

With 5-1 league records, Seaside and Valley Catholic shared the league championship award; Player of the Year was Seaside's Westin Carter; Goalkeepers of the Year were Sam Brown, of Valley Catholic, and Riley Wunderlich, of Seaside; and Coaches of the Year were Seaside's John Chapman and Valley Catholic's Mike Chertude.

The Gulls also had 10 of their 11 starters earning all-league honors, to Valley Catholic's nine all-league players.

Banks and Tillamook, tied for last in the league standings with 1-5 records, had seven all-league selections each. Astoria did not field a varsity team.

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.