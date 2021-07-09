The best of Cowapa League boys soccer came in pairs for the shortened 2021 spring season.
With 5-1 league records, Seaside and Valley Catholic shared the league championship award; Player of the Year was Seaside's Westin Carter; Goalkeepers of the Year were Sam Brown, of Valley Catholic, and Riley Wunderlich, of Seaside; and Coaches of the Year were Seaside's John Chapman and Valley Catholic's Mike Chertude.
The Gulls also had 10 of their 11 starters earning all-league honors, to Valley Catholic's nine all-league players.
Banks and Tillamook, tied for last in the league standings with 1-5 records, had seven all-league selections each. Astoria did not field a varsity team.