The drought is over for the Astoria boys soccer program.
Going back to the last two games of the 2019 season, the Fishermen had a 0-24-2 record over their last 26 games, coming into Tuesday night's contest with St. Helens.
Astoria had not won a game since a 3-1 decision over Banks on Oct. 17, 2019. And what better way to erase the non-winning streak with a victory on Oct. 18, 2022.
Astoria overcame a 2-1 deficit with two goals in the final 5:37, and the Fishermen scored a 3-2 Cowapa League win over St. Helens, Tuesday at CMH Field.
The Fishermen scored the game's first goal one minute into the second half, when Owen Williams poked a shot past the St. Helens goalkeeper from the top of the 18-yard box.
The Lions dominated the next five minutes, but missed on shot attempts that glanced off the crossbar and the right post, and also had near misses after four successive corner kicks.
The physical game resulted in a pair of penalty kicks for St. Helens, the first 7:53 into the second half, followed by another at the 14:17 mark. The Lions made both (Alessandro Bressan and Linus Junker).
With 5:37 left in the game, an Astoria throw-in made its way to the center of the field, where Walker Steele's shot on goal was just inside the left post for the tying goal.
And with just 1:25 left, Williams sent a short pass up the middle, where a shot by Daniel Albright deflected off the St. Helens keeper and into the net for the go-ahead goal.
Astoria keeper Salvador Wienecke was issued a yellow card with 14 seconds left, resulting in a free kick for the Lions from just outside the penalty area. The shot missed, and the Fishermen prevented any further attempts.
The win “felt good,” said Astoria coach Lee Cain. “Very proud of the guys. They have worked very hard to get to this point, and we are looking forward to the future.”
Astoria improves to 1-8-1 in league, while the Lions fall to 1-9-1. In other action Tuesday, Tillamook defeated Seaside, 2-1.
In girls' soccer, Seaside topped Tillamook 3-0, while Astoria at St. Helens was canceled.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
