Astoria took a 1-0 lead, but Marshfield rallied by scoring five unanswered goals for a 5-1 win over the Fishermen in a nonleague boys soccer game Saturday in Newport.
The Fishermen jumped in front on a free kick in the first half, when Marco Franco Houser sent the ball to Shrey Sharma, who headed the ball over the top of the Marshfield keeper into the net.
A tired Astoria team couldn't keep pace with the Pirates in the second half, as the Fishermen were missing Javier Campos Bermudez, Leo Matthews and Michael Postlewait.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.