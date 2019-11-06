The Phoenix Pirates weathered a big storm from Seaside Wednesday afternoon, in a first round match of the Class 4A boys soccer state playoffs at Colver Field in Talent.
The storm was represented by the Seaside boys soccer team, who spent the afternoon putting pressure on the Pirates only to come up scoreless, as Phoenix scored the 1-0 win to advance to the state quarterfinals.
The Pirates will face either Stayton or Molalla in the next round.
Despite holding the advantage in the rankings (No. 4 to Seaside's No. 13), the Pirates were held in check for most of the first half and almost all of the second half by the Gulls.
A late goal in the first half was the difference for the Pirates, who improved to 12-1-2 overall, while Seaside's season ends at 10-4-1, and short of the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.
Seaside goalkeeper Patrick Chapman spent the first half breaking up Phoenix attacks and stopping shots by the Pirates. Chapman highlighted the first 40 minutes by halting a pair of breakaways by Phoenix sophomore Victor Martinez.
Phoenix was finally able to break through the Seaside defense with just 1:30 left in the half, when the Pirates worked the ball around the top of the box to set up junior Miguel Conchas, whose shot from 20 yards out was just out of Chapman's reach and entered the upper right of the net for the game's lone goal.
Seaside was the aggressor to start the second half, constantly working the ball into the 18-yard box, only to have Phoenix keeper Tucker Speaks make a pair of saves in the first 10 minutes.
The Pirates responded with some pressure of their own, only to be turned away by Chapman and the Gulls' defense.
Both teams had multiple corner kick opportunities in the final 40 minutes, but neither could score.
The Pirates had a series of three corner kicks in the 70th minute, but two straight headers by Phoenix were deflected and saved by Chapman.
A free kick by Seaside's Westin Carter from the right side with 7:30 remaining was wide left of the goal.
It was only the second time in the last seven games that the Pirates were held to one goal or less, while the Gulls were scoreless for just the second time in their last seven games.
