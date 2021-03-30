Seaside boys soccer celebrated Senior Night with their seventh straight win Tuesday night, a 4-0 victory over Banks at Broadway Field.
Senior Westin Carter scored two second half goals for Seaside.
The Gulls will now set their sights on a possible state championship, as the Gulls will be part of an eight-team field that will compete in a tournament to determine a state champion.
The highest-seeded teams will play at home, but if the visitor is required to travel at least 360 miles round-trip, the contest will move to a neutral 4A venue.
Seaside (7-2 overall) will be among the favorites, along with Marist, Phoenix and Stayton.