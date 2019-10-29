Seaside tuned up for the post-season with an easy 5-0 win Tuesday at Banks in a Cowapa League boys soccer season finale.
The Gulls finish the season with a 6-1-1 league record, 10-3-1 overall. The Braves, ranked 32nd out of 33 teams at the 4A level, dropped to 1-11 overall.
Seaside advances to the state playoffs for the fourth straight season.
Stephen Snyder scored Seaside's first goal, and got first, and freshman Ryan Varozza scored the second on a header off an assist from Westin Carter.
Carter made it 3-0, and Dodger Holmstedt was Seaside's fourth goal-scorer of the first half.
The Gulls played several junior varsity players in the second half, with Carter adding his second goal for the final score.
In girls soccer action at Broadway Field, Banks defeated Seaside, 1-0.
