Senior Stephen Snyder scored two goals and junior Westin Carter added one Thursday night, helping Seaside to a 3-1 win over visiting Junction City in a nonleague boys soccer game.
The match at Broadway Field was delayed 30 minutes in the second half for lighting issues at Broadway, where the Gulls ultimately improved to 2-0. It was the season opener for Junction City.
Seaside hosts Scappoose in another late night contest Tuesday at Broadway Field.
In other nonleague action Thursday at the Class 4A level, Estacada defeated Astoria, 5-1.
