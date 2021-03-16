After having Tuesday's game with Astoria canceled, the Seaside boys soccer team brought in Yamhill-Carlton for a nonleague match, and pounded the Tigers 7-1 at Broadway Field.
(The Fishermen are playing a junior varsity-only, or 8-on-8 varsity schedule this season).
Seaside built a 3-0 halftime advantage, and with only 10 players on the field in the second half, still outscored the Tigers 4-1, with three goals from Dodger Holmstedt, and another by Westin Carter.
After two straight losses to start the season (1-0 to Valley Catholic, 7-0 to Stayton), the Gulls have won three straight, outscoring the opposition by a combined 14-1.
Seaside can pull into a first-place tie in the league standings with a win Thursday at Valley Catholic.
The 1-0 loss to the Valiants to start the season “was a pretty good contest, for our first run out,” said Seaside coach John Chapman. “We have some young guys out there, and we had one error, and that was all it took.
“We pretty much controlled the Tillamook game (a 3-0 win),” he said. “Stayton contacted us about adding a game, and as good as they are, that showed some respect that they have for us.
“We lost a starter in the opening minute, so we basically had to play 80 minutes with 10 guys. The score wasn't really indicative of the game.”
Always the Cowapa League favorite, Chapman said the Gulls are “going to graduate another solid era of kids, but we've got plenty of talent coming up.”
In the meantime, “our senior cadre of players is doing a great job, with Westin, Luke (Verley), Dodger, Patrick (Chapman), Diego (Angulo-Joli) and Owen (Higdon)," coach Chapman said. "Riley Wunderlich (a junior) is fearless and solid in goal, so we'll be fine there for next season.”