In a battle between former Cowapa League rivals, Seaside hammered Scappoose 5-1 in a nonleague boys soccer game, Tuesday night at Broadway Field.
The No. 4-ranked Gulls improved to 3-0, while the Class 5A Indians drop to 0-2.
Westin Carter and Diego Angulo-Joli had two goals apiece for unbeaten Seaside, and Stephen Snyder added one. Carter and Dodger Holmstedt had two assists each, with another from Leif Dewinter.
Seaside was putting pressure on Scappoose right from the start, with several attacks and shots.
It didn't take long before Westin Carter found the back of the net, midway through the first half for a 1-0 lead.
Carter, along with Josue Sanchez, sent several passes to the wings (Natanael Conrad, Holmstedt and Angulo-Joli), who had several looks, as did Snyder and Carter inside the box.
The second goal came from one of those attacks, as Angulo-Joli drilled the net for a 2-0 lead.
The Seaside defense had to readjust after center defenseman Luke Verley had to leave the game early, while Alex Campuzano-Luna and senior Ryan Hague held a near perfect wall to keep the Indians scoreless.
Seaside continued to add pressure in the second half, and the Gulls made it 3-0 when Leif Dewinter sent a great pass in from the wing, resulting in a goal.
The lead reached 4-0 before Scappoose scored on a misplayed ball by the Gulls, and the shot went over the top of the hands of keeper Patrick Chapman into the net to make it 4-1.
Snyder responded almost immediately with Seaside's fifth and final goal.
Seaside, which has outscored the opposition 10-2, will play Class 3A No. 1-ranked Oregon Episcopal, Monday at 6:15 p.m. in Portland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.