The Seaside boys soccer team finished up a string of five road matches in six games with a 5-1 Cowapa League win Tuesday night at Tillamook.
The Gulls were moving the ball well right from the start, with pressure on the Cheesemakers.
Offensively, Seaside had several near misses until the eighth minute, when Stephen Snyder made the first of his two goals on the night for a quick lead.
The Gulls found themselves defending several Tillamook attacks, but Seaside keeper Patrick Chapman had a couple of great saves to maintain Seaside's 1-0 lead after one half.
Seaside returned to its strong offensive attack in the second half, and resulted in a quick goal for Dodger Holmstedt off a corner kick. Holmstedt's shot was high enough and had a shooter's curve that found the back of the net from a tough angle for a 2-0 lead.
Westin Carter got in on the action less than five minutes later with a hard shot from the top of the box, which deflected off a defender and got past the keeper.
After Tillamook's lone goal, Snyder scored his second goal about 20 seconds later off a corner kick, a shot that went to the back post and in.
Seaside worked well to keep the Cheesemakers off the scoreboard for the rest of the game, and with time winding down, Gulls' defensive midfielder Julio Ortiz got his second goal of the season on a shot from 35 yards out, straight over the keeper's reach and into the net.
Ryan Hague led Seaside's strong defense with another solid performance. The Gulls now have four straight home games, starting Thursday at Broadway Field against Banks.
