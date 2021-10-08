The Astoria boys soccer team was holding a 1-0 lead just 29 seconds into Thursday night’s Cowapa League game against Seaside, as an early goal from freshman Walker Steele stunned the Gulls in the Clatsop Clash at CMH Field.
But — with 79 minutes and 31 seconds still remaining — Seaside didn’t panic, and the Gulls later scored two goals in a 12-minute span for a 2-1 victory.
Shortly after kickoff, Astoria freshman Ian McCormick made a run down the left side of the field and centered the ball to Steele, who scored on a close range shot from the right post for the quick lead.
It took the Gulls only nine minutes to answer, as sophomore Leivis Lopez found the upper left of the net on a shot in the ninth minute, tying the Clash at 1-1.
Ensuing shots on goal from Kaden Burch and Marvin Moulin-Alvarez missed the mark, but Evan Carnillo gave Seaside the lead for good with a goal at the 21:16 mark.
Astoria goalkeeper Salvador Wienecke was the busiest player on the field, as the sophomore keeper was flying and diving around the box, making saves and stopping Seaside shot attempts the rest of the night.
The Gulls had a decisive shots on goal advantage in the second half, but the teams battled to a scoreless tie in the final 40 minutes.
Seaside improves to 3-4-1 overall, 2-2 in league (tied for second with Tillamook), while Astoria falls to 0-8-1, 0-3-1.