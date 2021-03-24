After losses in their first two games, the Seaside boys soccer team will likely finish this spring with a seven-game win streak.
The Gulls made it five in a row Monday afternoon with a 3-2 win over Newport at Broadway Field.
“Always a hard-fought contested game between these two schools, and this game was no different,” said Seaside coach John Chapman. “Both teams battled for possession and chances in the early goings.”
Seaside improved to 5-2 overall, with games set for Wednesday at Tillamook and at home March 30 against Banks. The Cheesemakers and Braves are a combined 1-8-1, and both lost games to Seaside earlier this month.
In Monday’s win, Newport scored first, when Bryan Velazquez-Olivera took a ball up the middle and scored unassisted for a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute.
Seaside’s first goal came off a deflection from the Newport keeper, and Dodger Holmstedt took advantage, placing the ball in the net to even the score.
Just over a minute later, the Gulls built another good attack, and a crossing pass landed at the feet of Mota, who crashed the back post and scored for a 2-1 lead.
The Cubs managed to tie the score at 2-2 with 20 minutes left, but Seaside answered with just five minutes remaining, when the Gulls scored from close range for the game-winner.