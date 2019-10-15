SEASIDE — The Seaside Gulls were unranked in the latest coaches poll for class 4A boys soccer.
Following their performance Tuesday night at Broadway Field, the Gulls may be demanding a recount.
Because for an unranked team, the Gulls were looking very much like a Top 3 squad in a 4-1 win over Astoria.
The second game of the Clatsop Clash soccer doubleheader didn't finish until nearly 10 p.m., but the Gulls looked wide awake for their battle with Astoria.
Perhaps a bit fired up since having to settle for a 1-0 win in their last meeting with the Fishermen, the Gulls were flat-out unstoppable in the first half, as they took target practice on the Astoria net.
Just two minutes, 43 seconds into the game, Seaside's Dodger Holmstedt gathered in a long pass near the top of the penalty area. Holmstedt then dropped a short pass to teammate Stephen Snyder, who fired a shot into the Fishermen net for the game's first goal.
And the rout was on.
The Gulls had five corner kicks in quick succession, with one shot on goal (from Alex Campuzano-Luna, saved by Astoria keeper Dylan Altheide-Nielson).
Snyder, meanwhile, was playing at another level on Seaside's Senior Night.
The Seaside senior was outracing everyone to the ball, and in the 11th minute, he sprinted past a pair of Astoria defenders and scored his second goal for a 2-nil lead.
The Gulls were just warming up, as a hard shot by Ryan Hague with 21:33 remaining slipped through the hands of Altheide-Nielson for a 3-0 advantage.
And just minutes later, Snyder had the hat trick, scoring his third goal off a deflected attempt by Holmstedt.
That would be Seaside's final goal of the night, but the Gulls kept firing laser-beam shots at the Astoria net. Some were saved by Altheide-Nielson, some deflected off the post, and others ended up in the Broadway Field parking lot.
With 21 of the 22 players on the field spending most of the first half on Astoria's defensive side of the field, the Fishermen crossed midfield only four times, and did not have a shot on goal.
The Gulls kept the pressure on into the second half, but Altheide-Nielson made several big saves and the Fishermen held the Gulls scoreless over the final 40 minutes.
Astoria had shots on goal from Jeremy Owen and Leo Matthews, which were both saved by Seaside keeper Patrick Chapman.
The Fishermen scored their lone goal with 4:28 remaining in the game, with Javier Campos Bermudez converting on an indirect free kick from teammate Michael Postlewait in front of the Seaside net.
The Gulls finished the second half with five shots on goal. Westin Carter had Seaside's final two shots with under a minute remaining.
In Clatsop Clash boys soccer games since 1996, the series is now tied, 23-23-8.
Seaside hosts Valley Catholic on Thursday. A win would put the Gulls into a first-place tie with the Valiants.
